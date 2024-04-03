Top track

Héloïse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sauvan

Le Marché Gare
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Héloïse
Got a code?

About

Sauvan est un jeune auteur, compositeur et interprète parisien d’électro-variété. Sa vibe “néo-rétro” s’inspire d’une musique d’époque, non pas révolue ; mais belle et bien remise au goût du jour. Ambitieux, Sauvan se dirige vers un tout nouvel univers, in...

Tout public
Présenté par Le Périscope.

Lineup

Sauvan

Venue

Le Marché Gare

4-6, Place Hubert Mounier, Lyon, 69002
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.