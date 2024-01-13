DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're proud to welcome incredible artist Arjuna Oakes to our living room stage on Saturday, 13th January. Join us for a spell-binding show with the singer-songwriter, pianist & producer as he makes his Ninety One debut.
ABOUT ARJUNA OAKES
Arjuna Oakes is...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.