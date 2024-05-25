DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Stone's Throw Festival 2024 | Newcastle's Coast

Salt Market Social
Sat, 25 May 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A STONE'S THROW FESTIVAL 2024 | The North East's Coastal Music Trail

The Newcastle Coast: Tynemouth & North Shields

Saturday May 25th 2024 | Headliner + wider line-up announcement coming early 2024. FAQs & further info at www.astonesthrowfestival.co.uk...

14+ (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by A Stone's Throw Festival Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Salt Market Social

1 Liddell St, North Shields NE30 1HE, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

