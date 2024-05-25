DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A STONE'S THROW FESTIVAL 2024 | The North East's Coastal Music Trail
The Newcastle Coast: Tynemouth & North Shields
Saturday May 25th 2024 | 60+ artists including the likes of Sundara Karma, Gengahr, Pip Blom, Bilk, Arctic Lake, Arthur Hill, Sipho + many...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.