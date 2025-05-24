Top track

A Stone's Throw Festival 2024 | Newcastle's Coast

Multiple Venues, Newcastle
24 May - 25 May
From £31.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A STONE'S THROW FESTIVAL 2024 | The North East's Coastal Music Trail

The Newcastle Coast: Tynemouth & North Shields

Saturday May 25th 2024 | 80+ artists including the likes of Sundara Karma, Vistas, Pip Blom, Bilk, Arctic Lake, Arthur Hill, Sipho + many...

14+ (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by A Stone's Throw Festival Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

25
Sundara Karma, Pip Blom, Bilk and 25 more

Venue

Multiple Venues, Newcastle

Newcastle
Doors open7:00 pm

