NACEr

Gitano Miami
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyMiami
$19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NACEr Invites You to Immerse Yourself in Miami's Vibrant Blend of Rhythm and Inclusivity!

Join us for an unforgettable journey through the world of Melodic, Afro House, and Indie Dance music as renowned NYC DJ Lohrasp Kansara collaborates with CENKK(Londo...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NACER.

Naim Zarzour, CENKK, Lohrasp Kansara

Gitano Miami

3500 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33140, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

