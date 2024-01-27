DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WASHINGTON DEAD CATS

Le Plan
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Les félins immortels du rock célèbrent leur 40e anniversaire !

Habituellement accompagnés de deux cuivres, c'est en version big band que les chats morts les plus vivants de la planète iront puiser dans leur répertoire de quatre décennies et revisiter leur...

Réservé aux plus de 3 ans
Présenté par Le Plan.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Washington Dead Cats

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.