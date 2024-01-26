DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DePol
DePol en concierto ofrece un show muy dinámico, estilo pop rock, en el que presenta, acompañado de una banda, sus grandes éxitos como “Quién Diría”, “Que Bonita” e “Ibiza”, mezclados con canciones creadas por el propio artista que aun no han salido...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.