Luis Ake

Ilses Erika
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsLeipzig
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Drei geöffnete Hemdknöpfe, ein Dekolleté bis zum Solarplexus, gut geschnittener Zwirn am athletischen Leib – das ist der erste Eindruck von Luis Ake, einem Gegenwartskünstler, um den ein Haufen Fragen geistert.

Hat er wirklich eine Maschine gebaut, die Li...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von ByteFM, DIFFUS und dq agency.

Lineup

Venue

Bernhard-Göring-Straße 152, 04277 Leipzig, Deutschland
Doors open9:30 pm

