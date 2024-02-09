Top track

Your Master is calling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pink Turns Blue

Le Molotov
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PINK TURNS BLUE

[Post-Punk/Darkwave - Berlin]

Le groupe légendaire post-punk/darkwave Pink Turns Blue a sorti son nouvel album « Tainted » via Orden Records, le résultat d'un temps bien dépensé pendant une année de confinement – écrire, enregistrer, mi...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

