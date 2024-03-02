DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Feeling Gloomy - The Smiths 40th Anniversary Party

The Phoenix
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The 20th of February will mark the 40th anniversary of The Smiths eponymous debut album so we're throwing an extra gloomy night dedicated to Manchester's finest in order to celebrate.

Expect all our favourite tracks from the album such as Hand In Glove, W...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Phoenix

The Phoenix, 37 Cavendish Square, Marylebone, London W1G 0PP, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

