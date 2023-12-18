DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kandy Mondays

The Roxy
Mon, 18 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

KANDY MONDAYS

EVERY MONDAY

DRINKS FROM £2.40!

Kandy has been providing the best start to your week for 4 years! With the hottest Hip-Hop and RnB tunes every week, Kandy is bringing the hottest vibes to Central London. Held at the iconic Roxy,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Student Event Tickets.

Venue

The Roxy

3-5 Rathbone Pl, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HJ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

