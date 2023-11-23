DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Rayo Tequila

The Forge at The Lower Third
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
Experience a night of cultural fusion and creative celebration at The Lower Third as we cheers to El Rayo Tequila’s exciting new art collaboration with Mexican artist Alejandra Garcia y Gutierrez.

Sink into the world of Alejandra’s art, sip on Tequila coc...

This is an 18+ event
The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

