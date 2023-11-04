DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following sold out parties the past 6 years, we’re back for 2023 to recapture the magic with Brixton’s biggest Funk & Soul Fireworks night party following the Lambeth Fireworks display at Brockwell park
In keeping with the Fireworks night theme, we’ll hav...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.