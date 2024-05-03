DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hillbilly Moon Explosion

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 3 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Swiss rockabilly combo, the Hillbilly Moon Explosion exists in a middle ground between the traditionalism of many rockabilly revival bands and the rougher, spookier sound of psychobilly. Founded by vocalist and rhythm guitarist Emanuela Hutter and bassis...

This is a 14+ event
TVs Over presents...

Lineup

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

