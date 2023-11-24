DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Les grandes lignes - Café Théatre

SOFFFA Guillotière
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLyon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LES GRANDES LIGNES

Le soir du 24 novembre à Sofffa, tu vas arriver à 19h30, tu vas commander de quoi grignoter, avec ton verre de vin ou ton jus d’abricot, et tu vas venir assister à 1h de spectacle.

C’est un peu spécial comme soirée, juste parce que c’e...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Ballad.

Venue

SOFFFA Guillotière

27 Rue Cavenne, 69007 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.