DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FOREVERLAND NYE

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LONDON! Foreverland is back in the capital for New Years Eve

Are YOU ready for a one of a kind immersive experience? With a fully transformed venue and trippy visuals on one of the biggest 8K LED walls in the city, welcome to a multi-sensory experience yo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Louder.

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.