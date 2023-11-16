DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blasé es una noche que recientemente se sumó al equipo de Club Malasaña. Programada por Miqui Brightside, la fiesta trata de traer siempre a los djs internacionales que más están despuntando en el panorama.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.