KOLLEKTIV

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:30 pm
Join the KOLLEKTIV for our 3rd dance. This time we go inside and dance together at one of our favourite venues.... JAGUARSHOES. We take over the basement from 10:30pm till 1:30am.

This is unique opportunity to be part of something new, for us to discover...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Gus Emmett

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open11:30 pm
180 capacity

