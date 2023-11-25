Top track

Virgen Maria, A.K.A., Kid Lucilfer - Holi

SUZIO Vol VI: Virgen Maria, Safety Trance, Florentino, Lechuga Zafiro

Colour Factory
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £10

About

SUZIO’s final rave of the year is here.

Brace yourself for a night of alternative and forward-thinking Latin club sounds and its sonic sibling mixed by pioneers of the underground. From deconstructed guaracha to perreo anthems, expect the most unhinged, s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Colour Factory.

Lineup

Virgen Maria, SAFETY TRANCE, Florentino and 3 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

