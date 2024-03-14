DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L’Officina della Camomilla nasce nel 2008 a Milano come progetto solista di Francesco De Leo. L’idea di band nasce poco tempo dopo con l’incontro tra De Leo e Stefano Poletti, musicista ma soprattutto videomaker (ha lavorato con Baustelle, TARM e tanti alt...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.