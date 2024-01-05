DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Zappa Experience w/ Marcus Rezak & Ike Willis
support by Slingshot on Mars
Ember Music Hall
IKE WILLIS
Ike was a regular member of Frank Zappa's studio and touring bands from 1978 until the last tour in 1988. He is most recognized for his invo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.