Zappa Experience w/ Marcus Rezak & Ike Willis support by Slingshot on Mars

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsRichmond
From $17.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Zappa Experience w/ Marcus Rezak & Ike Willis
support by Slingshot on Mars
IKE WILLIS

Ike was a regular member of Frank Zappa's studio and touring bands from 1978 until the last tour in 1988. He is most recognized for his invo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

