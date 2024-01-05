DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Zappa Experience w/ Marcus Rezak & Bobby Martin
support by Slingshot on Mars
Ember Music Hall
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Ike is unable to join us. In Place, we are honored to welcome another Zappa Badass Bobby Martin.
MARCUS REZAK
