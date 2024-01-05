DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zappa Experience w/ Marcus Rezak & Bobby Martin support by Slingshot on Mars

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 5 Jan, 6:30 pm
GigsRichmond
Zappa Experience w/ Marcus Rezak & Bobby Martin
support by Slingshot on Mars
Ember Music Hall

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Ike is unable to join us. In Place, we are honored to welcome another Zappa Badass Bobby Martin.

MARCUS REZAK

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ember Music Hall
Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

