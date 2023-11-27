DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Videomapping Artistic Residence

Flyer New Media
27 Nov - 1 Dec
WorkshopRoma
€158The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Residenza artistica di teoria e pratica laboratoriale su tecnologie e software per la progettazione e la realizzazione di performance di Video Mapping.

Adattamento dei contenuti video a superfici e architetture irregolari e non piane con diversi software,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Flyer srl Impresa Sociale.

Lineup

Venue

Flyer New Media

Via Del Verano 39, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:00 am

