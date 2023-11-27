DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Residenza artistica di teoria e pratica laboratoriale su tecnologie e software per la progettazione e la realizzazione di performance di Video Mapping.
Adattamento dei contenuti video a superfici e architetture irregolari e non piane con diversi software,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.