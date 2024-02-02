Top track

Ram It Down (feat. Mood Killer, Lil Mariko & Lil Texas)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lil Texas: Planet Texcore Tour

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
DJRichmond
From $20.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ram It Down (feat. Mood Killer, Lil Mariko & Lil Texas)
Got a code?

About

**NEORAVE NATION PRESENTS:
**LIL TEXAS PLANET TEXCORE

Lil Texas has become a new household name for speed freaks around the world. You can find Lil Texas’ earth-shattering kicks on world-renowned record labels, including Masters Of Hardcore, Barong Fam...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NEORAVE NATION

Lineup

Lil Texas

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.