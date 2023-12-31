DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TOM & COLLINS the Mexican party boys are here to make our NEW YEARS EVE memorable with their bombastic beats! Dance nonstop into the New Year with Halcyon faves LEE JONES + VLEEXXZ on support!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.