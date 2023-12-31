Top track

TOM & COLLINS

Halcyon SF
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $23.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TOM & COLLINS the Mexican party boys are here to make our NEW YEARS EVE memorable with their bombastic beats! Dance nonstop into the New Year with Halcyon faves LEE JONES + VLEEXXZ on support!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

Tom & Collins

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

