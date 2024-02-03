DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Midnight Ambulance

Sneaky Pete's
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£14.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alternative duo from Scotland, Midnight Ambulance, formed between Paris and North Berwick in lockdown 2020. Amelia (vocals/drums) and Fraser (guitar/vocals) reconnected after losing touch for many years and began collaborating via video call as a creative...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Midnight Ambulance

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.