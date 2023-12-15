DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
📼 Flick Chicks present VERY HOT SOUNDS S1: Slacker Episode (02)
DJs 11pm - 3am, Fri Dec 15th
Free Entry (secure a ticket on DICE)
The Shacklewell Arms
“A motion picture & television inspired club night.”
⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
“Music to soundtrack Gregg Araki’...
