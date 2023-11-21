DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mirror Mirror

IKLECTIK
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

IKLECTIK presents,

Mirror Mirror

Tuesday 21 November 2023 | Doors: 7:30pm - Start: 8:00pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Free admission, but registration is required.

Embark on a fascinating evening at IKLECTIK on November 21st with "Mirror Mirr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.