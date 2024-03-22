DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Born Of Osiris + Attila

Backstage BTM
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après un premier passage en co-headline dans une Maroquinerie complète, Born of Osiris et Attila reviennent à Paris ! Attention, les billets vont partir vite.

Les pontes du deathcore progressif partagent à nouveau la scène avec le groupe de metalcore d’At...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Opus Live et Veryshow

Lineup

1
Crown Magnetar, Aviana, Born of Osiris and 1 more

Venue

Backstage BTM

92 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.