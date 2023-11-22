DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jazz cLab - This is the Free Jazz + Jam session

Bachelite cLab
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

JAZZ CLAB è l'appuntamento fisso dedicato al jazz del mercoledì sera al Bachelite cLab.
In questa serata ospitiamo una formazione di grandi del Jazz contemporaneo

Il trio WE3 si ispira alla musica sciamanica proponendo un particolare reeprtorio dedicato...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

