Willy Mason

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 9 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Willy Mason is touring Europe at breakneck speed with a three piece band tighter than the margins on this winters’ grocery lists. You’ve heard him before but not like this, sharper and smoother at the same time. Touring his energetic and wryly hopeful 2021...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Willy Mason

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

