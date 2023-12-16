Top track

Bee Bee Sea - All the Boys All the Girls

WILD HONEY'S CHRISTMAS PARTY 2!

BIKO
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23

About

WILD HONEY'S CHRISTMAS PARTY 2!

w﻿/ GIUDA, Bee Bee Sea, Mark Sultan, ZAC, Miss Chain & the Broken Heels, Wally

+﻿ dancing party with The Darlas

Qui alla Wild Honey Records siamo persone un po’ particolari. Originali, ci sbeffeggiava nostro padre. A diff...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Giuda

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

