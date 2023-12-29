DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us at Café Erzulie to close out 2023 With our last event for the year with TEDBOUNCE, KENDOLLAZ, DJ JOUNE & FABSTHEFAB. An All-Star lineup that will give you the best combination of music for a great time. Our Hosts Tany, Mehika, Sanilarena & Bassquia...
