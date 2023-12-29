DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TEMPER (LAST FRIDAY)

Cafe Erzulie
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From Free
About

Join us at Café Erzulie to close out 2023 With our last event for the year with TEDBOUNCE, KENDOLLAZ, DJ JOUNE & FABSTHEFAB. An All-Star lineup that will give you the best combination of music for a great time. Our Hosts Tany, Mehika, Sanilarena & Bassquia...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.

Lineup

Ted Bounce, DJ KENDOLLAZ, FabsThefab

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

