Jingle Belge

Le Petit Mercado
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
Food & drinkBrussels
€160The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
**Tarif pour deux personnes**

Les 8, 9 et 10 décembre à Bruxelles, le Fooding investit le Petit Mercado avec la complicité de Bru pour le transformer en hotte à cadeaux, sans neige en bombe mais avec un programme qui fait boum !

Et pour lancer en beaut...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Le Fooding.

Le Petit Mercado

Rue De L'hôtel Des Monnaies - Munthofstraat 82, 1060 Saint-Gilles - Sint-Gillis, Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Doors open7:30 pm

