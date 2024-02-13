DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Joe Marler presents ‘Things People Did’

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
PodcastLondon
From £15.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM

Inspired by their hugely popular podcast ‘Things People Do’, Joe Marler and Tom Fordyce are recording episodes in front of a live audience at London’s iconic Clapham Grand.

Usually Joe and Tom are joined by ordinary people you’...

18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

