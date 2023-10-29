DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tickets available at the door.
For more details follow our IG @sunday.sessions.mia
Miami's music scene is about to explode vibes! Join us at a hidden spot this Sunday for an epic vinyl Halloween night featuring top-notch. Let's get spooky with a party!...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.