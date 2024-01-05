Top track

DJ Hype

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready to kick off 2024 with a sonic explosion as we present this unparalleled Drum and Bass and Jungle night with DJ Hype, Nicky Blackmarket, and Kenny Ken. Headlining the event is the iconic DJ Hype, a pioneering force in the genre known for his impec...

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

DJ Hype, Kenny Ken, Nicky Blackmarket

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

