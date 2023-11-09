DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Voidsent

Siroco
Thu, 9 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Oh noooo! 😱 Se nos ha escapado un diablillo en busca de marcha y adrenalina! Tenemos un plan para atraparlo, pero... no sera que ese diablillo lo levas tu dentro?! Este 9 de noviembre buena tralla y diversion, mucha risa y amor en la sala siroco! Al ritmo...

Organizado por Siroco Club y Voidsent

Lineup

Guillem Srrv, cerescente

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

