Blue Violet + Starlingsworld + Dana Marie

Folklore Hoxton
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Blue Violet - Described as: “Civil Wars meets Black Keys” by BBC Introducing, “Jane Austen meets Ian Banks” by Steve Lamacq - 6Music, and “favourite release of the year so far” by The Guardian. Expect a set of atmospheric, haunting, multi-textured songs th...

Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
Lineup

Blue Violet

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

