Fleurs Sonores pres. Peverelist (A/V DJ Set)

Hacienda
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fleurs Sonores è orgogliosa di presentarvi uno degli artisti che più ha segnato la scena

britannica negli ultimi vent’anni: Peverelist.

aka Tom Ford è il perno della musica elettronica bristoliana, I suoi mix e le sue produzioni sono eclettici, spaziando...

Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Lineup

Peverelist

Venue

Hacienda

Via Galla Placidia, 27, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

