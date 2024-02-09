DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

James Marriott

La Boule Noire
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19
About

Ce créateur pluridisciplinaire n'a lancé sa carrière musicale indépendante qu'en 2020 et s'est depuis créé une base de fans importante grâce à sa musique. Avec des influences telles que Two Door Cinema Club, Sam Fender et The Strokes, son prochain EP, "Bit...

Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.

Lineup

James Marriott

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

