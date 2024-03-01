Top track

Hannah Laing

NX Newcastle
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNewcastle
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NX & Louder Present

Hannah Laing

This is an 18+ event

Presented by NX & Louder.

Venue

NX Newcastle

NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

