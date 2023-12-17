Top track

Setting - A Sun Harp

Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$20.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Setting

with Wind Cults

Sunday, December 17th, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Setting is Nathan Bowles (solo/trio, Pelt, Black Twig Pickers) on strings, keys, and percussion; Jaime Fenn...

Presented by Eulogy.
Lineup

Venue

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

