DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Talia Rae

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Metropolis Music presents Talia Rae, plus special guest to be announced.

Talia Rae is a 20-year-old artist from Essex. She attended Sylvia Young theatre school and from her early years was exposed to music and live performance.

Off the back of hearing Am Read more

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Talia Rae

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs