DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CICI + LUXE

Wigwam
Sun, 29 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsDublin
€3.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

💥BANK HOLIDAY SUNDAY SPECIAL INCOMING!

This October 29th we host a very exciting Full Venue takeover at Wigwam as we welcome a double-header featuring the incredible CICI & LUXE 🪄

We are thrilled to also welcome three electrifying Dublin selectors in Read more

Presented by Sense.

Lineup

Cici, LUXE

Venue

Wigwam

Dublin 1, 54 Abbey Street Middle, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.