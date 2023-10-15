Top track

Dele Sosimi - You No Fit Touch Am

Dele Sosimi Quartet

Market Place Peckham
Sun, 15 Oct, 4:00 pm
About

The full Felabration experience, with film screening of 'Finding Fela', Q&A with Dele Sosimi, and a 120 minute performance from his Quartet with special guests.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

Venue

Market Place Peckham

Unit 10, The Aylesham Centre, Rye Ln, London SE15 5EW
Doors open4:00 pm

