DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halloween Murder Mystery | Rome

The Yellow Bar
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Halloween Murder Mystery at The Yellow Bar

21.30 - 3.00

**This is the night when mystery comes alive. We invite you to join us at a party where the paranormal and supernatural merge in a spooky atmosphere.

Horrer Story
Magician
Karaoke with live b Read more

Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

Venue

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.