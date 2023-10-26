DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Night - EXTRA DATE!

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 26 Oct, 6:30 pm
FilmLondon
FIRST DATE NEARLY SOLD OUT - NEW DATE ADDED!

“Let’s do the Time Warp…AT HALLOWEEN” 👄

We are transforming our 123 year old haunted Victorian Theatre into the freakiest cinema known to ghoul-kind for our Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Movie Night Spe Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

