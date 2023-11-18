DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Remaining strangers di Simone Aughterlony

Teatro Kismet
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
ArtBari
€17.25
About

Remaining strangers conclude la ricerca intrapresa con Compass e Mantaining strangers sulla concezione di straniero, un’indagine sulle pratiche sociali e i fenomeni culturali che riguardano il rapporto fra straniero e ospitante a partire dall’i Read more

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

Teatro Kismet

Str. S. Giorgio Martire, 22 F, 70124 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

